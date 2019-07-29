As Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Valuation Rose, Holder Kellner Capital Cut Stake; Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sp Ads (BABA) Holding Has Upped by Kdi Capital Partners Llc

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.36. About 2.52 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER; 03/05/2018 – Pain Spreads Among Hedge Fund Favorites as Adient to NXP Tumble; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (BABA) by 106.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 11,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,586 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 10,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 4,718 shares to 57,675 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 94,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,179 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 36,900 shares to 135,600 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,400 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.