As Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Kellner Capital Has Lowered Position by $9.47 Million; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Price Rose, Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Cut Position

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.88. About 2.12 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 430 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 16,075 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50B, down from 16,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $355. About 341,711 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 4,700 shares to 44,900 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris Intl Plc by 69,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Capital holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 7,460 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service has 92 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd has 461,268 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Fulton Bancorporation Na stated it has 2,296 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri reported 15,180 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 18,730 shares. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 343,097 shares. 2,206 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.2% or 35,926 shares. Captrust Advisors owns 22 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 563,705 shares stake. Zacks Inv Mngmt owns 5,009 shares.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 9,463 shares to 172,020 shares, valued at $21.19 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 17,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 27.91 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.