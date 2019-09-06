As Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Share Value Declined, Kellner Capital Decreased by $9.47 Million Its Stake; As Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Shares Declined, Holder Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 44.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.18% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, down from 340,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.07M market cap company. The stock increased 8.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 117,876 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 11/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV – AT MARCH 31, 2018, PROQR HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €38.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO €48.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Enrollment Is on Track in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of QR-110; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half; 30/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Conference Presentations for Axiomer® RNA Editing Technology and QR-313 for DEB; 23/05/2018 – PROQR APPOINTS Yl-TAO YU, PH.D., TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD; 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in ProQR Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $105.83. About 882,679 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD

Analysts await ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 52.38% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by ProQR Therapeutics N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 10,149 shares to 38,500 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc by 375,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 975,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $435.13M for 16.33 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.