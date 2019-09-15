As Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Valuation Declined, Sound Shore Management Lifted Its Stake; As Corning (GLW) Shares Declined, Holder Naples Global Advisors Upped Its Position

Naples Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc bought 10,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 139,161 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62 million, up from 128,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.16. About 4.25 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 64,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.86 million, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 496,215 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) 2.6% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Gained 54% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Corning Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:GLW) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Corning® Astraâ„¢ Glass Chosen for CCPD’s Oxide-LCD Line – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 1.32M shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 50,370 shares. Finemark Bankshares Trust reported 54,321 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,840 shares. Moreover, Nordea Inv Management Ab has 0.03% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 446,812 shares. 118,594 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins Com. Veritable Lp reported 43,556 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Com accumulated 20,300 shares. Hamel Assoc invested in 0.13% or 8,700 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communications Limited Liability Corp has 51,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Leavell Inv reported 13,050 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Lc accumulated 37,248 shares. Valueworks Lc reported 4.59% stake. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 16,366 shares.