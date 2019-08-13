As Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Valuation Declined, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $519,112; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Hengehold Capital Management Upped Position by $2.45 Million

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.03. About 4.88M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 17.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 5,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 28,064 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 33,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $98.25. About 2.11 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 31/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O SAYS CO PARTNERED WITH TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES AND HAS SIGNED AN MOU; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do NXP Semiconductors’s (NASDAQ:NXPI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Qualcomm Stock Watchers Eyeing Both the Legal Discount and the Dividend – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NXP Semiconductors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “NXPI Stock Gets a Pre-Earnings Boost on Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Internet of Things Stocks That Will Connect Investors to Profit – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc Cl A by 22,810 shares to 143,382 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Funds Small Cap (VBR).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity.