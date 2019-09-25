As Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Valuation Declined, Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Boosted Its Position; Piedmont Investment Advisors Maintains Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 445.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 13,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 16,479 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 3,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $97.64. About 51,819 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 12,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 43,696 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, up from 31,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 109,185 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co (NYSE:RCL) by 18,106 shares to 2,559 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL) by 63,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,933 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Grw Etf (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.05% stake. Raymond James Na accumulated 0.02% or 3,293 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na owns 0.2% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 8,969 shares. Advisor Partners stated it has 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 162 shares. Moreover, Spinnaker Tru has 0.03% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). The Washington-based Tradewinds Mgmt has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Northern Trust reported 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 340,828 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Jefferies Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Los Angeles Management Equity has invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance owns 7,200 shares. Friess Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 220,946 shares.

