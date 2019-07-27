As Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Market Value Rose, S Muoio & Company Has Lifted by $616,000 Its Holding; Wunderlich Securities Trimmed Stake in Bank Amer Com (BAC) by $1.69 Million

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 15,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.36. About 2.52 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 62,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,741 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 95,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-UBS head of European M&A Brizay is said to join Bank of America – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – DBR [Reg]: Pa. Law Firm Sues Bank of America Over Hacking-Related Wire Transfer; 16/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 23/05/2018 – BofA Is Said to Name Zapparoli, Gadkari to Head Capital Markets; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Falls 45% in 2018, BofA Leads

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Fd Etf (VCSH) by 4,623 shares to 365,800 shares, valued at $29.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 77,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bank of Americaâ€™s top tech exec Cathy Bessant on Square: â€˜We may have missed somethingâ€™ – San Francisco Business Times” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Top Apple Exec to Depart, Most Big Banks Raising Dividends – The Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Earnings: BAC Stock Ticks Higher on Q2 Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Company Llc has invested 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 23.11 million shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Diligent Invsts Ltd Llc holds 43,228 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd Com owns 507,310 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs holds 0.55% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 53,059 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd stated it has 81,639 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Madison Incorporated reported 663,104 shares. Oarsman Cap owns 80,123 shares. Barbara Oil owns 40,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 191,996 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt Inc holds 66,131 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Torray Lc reported 751,372 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd invested in 2.63% or 3.55M shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Co owns 382,345 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Skba Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 10,530 shares stake.