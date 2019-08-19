As Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Market Value Declined, Holder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $519,112; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Lowered Holding

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 1.28M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 17.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 5,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 28,064 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 33,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $103.89. About 836,767 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video)

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CZR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Recent IPOs to Add to Your Watch List – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nevada casinos post strong June numbers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc Cl A by 22,810 shares to 143,382 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Amalgamated Bank New York Ny C.