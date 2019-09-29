As Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Trimmed by $2.57 Million Its Holding; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Increased Its Stake in Lkq (LKQ) by $55.04 Million

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 91.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 26,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 2,607 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $255,000, down from 29,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $106.53. About 2.44 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 81.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 4.70 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.18M, up from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 1.47M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 30,250 shares to 358,965 shares, valued at $15.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 39,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Colliers International Group I.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NXP to acquire Marvell’s WiFi and Bluetooth Connectivity Assets – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NVDA Stock Rally May Soon Come to an End – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Nvidia-Mellanox Deal: 21.99% Expected Annualized Return – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Intel Corporation – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NSC, MMM, NXPI – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.59 million for 16.44 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,962 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Sigma Planning reported 22,850 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Snyder LP stated it has 456,596 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jnba Finance Advsr has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 474,672 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Communication has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ancora Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Psagot Investment House has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Incline Global Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 921,084 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.05% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 31,110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 70,575 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Llc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 25,729 shares. Palisade Mgmt Nj invested in 0.75% or 913,626 shares. 126,470 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale.