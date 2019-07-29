As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Valuation Rose, Holder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Holding by $11.88 Million; Tradewinds Capital Management Trimmed Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $431,642

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,445 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 51,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85M shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company; 07/05/2018 – The deal gives Nestle the rights to sell Starbucks’ products, including single-serve coffees and teas as well as bagged beans, around the world; 17/04/2018 – WUSA9: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.58 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.36. About 2.52 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks’ Digital Efforts Are Paying Off Nicely – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Trading Nation’ Traders Talk Chipolte, McDonald’s And Starbucks – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks Takes a Unique Route to Greener Stores – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks promotions said to be paying off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $31.99 million activity. Shares for $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Ptnrs Inc owns 98,180 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 5,767 shares. South State Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mckinley Cap Management Limited Liability Corp Delaware holds 0.1% or 17,970 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,744 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.89% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wealthquest accumulated 5,317 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). North Star Asset Mgmt reported 4,771 shares. 321,177 are held by Davidson Investment Advsr. Eastern Bancorp holds 6,908 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Patten Group accumulated 4,340 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.36% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 58,739 shares. Smith Salley & holds 0.06% or 4,877 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc owns 4.27M shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $847.84M for 35.40 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 365,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $25.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innoviva Inc by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).