As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Valuation Rose, Holder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Raised Its Position; As Ball Corp. (BLL) Market Valuation Rose, Decatur Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 87.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 102,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,894 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35 million, up from 116,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $96.99. About 2.23M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ball Corp. (BLL) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 97,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,681 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 237,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 1.60 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts 2018 Young Fellows Ball; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 15/04/2018 – Trump in Full-On Tweetstorm Over ‘Slippery,’ `Slime Ball’ Comey; 18/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram & Kyle Kuzma Key To Kawhi Leonard To LA Trade, Per `Lakers Nation’; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: The moment LaVar Ball turned on ESPN reporter; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH…; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH; 11/05/2018 – T1D EXCHANGE CO-FOUNDER DANA BALL TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 19/04/2018 – Wild & Wolf: Ball on the End of the Toy Xylophone Beater Stick Can Separate; 16/04/2018 – Wake Forest: Register now for HappyFeet Soccer & Preschool T-Ball

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.58 million for 26.92 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.16 million activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $371,886 was made by Fisher Daniel William on Wednesday, February 6. MORRISON SCOTT C also sold $725,018 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, February 6.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio

