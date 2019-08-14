As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Terril Brothers Has Trimmed by $880,528 Its Stake; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Boosted Position in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) by $1.26 Million as Share Value Rose

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 12,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 218,312 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10M, up from 205,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase& Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $105.07. About 7.76M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan is considering spinning off Quorum because the technology has attracted significant outside interest; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan sued over fees for cryptocurrency purchases; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to Daniel Pinto, J.P. Morgan Chase co-president; 13/04/2018 – “It was a fantastic quarter” for J.P. Morgan, says Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.”; 27/03/2018 – BROADTREE RESIDENTIAL – HAS OBTAINED $100 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Head of Russian Research Kantarovich Said to Leave Bank; 11/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 10,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 221,186 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.55 million, down from 231,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.95. About 1.63M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/03/2018 – REG-Effnet announces expanded license agreement with NXP for 5G technology; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,165 shares to 499,658 shares, valued at $26.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe`S Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 75,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,357 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

