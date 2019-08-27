As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Valuation Declined, Boothbay Fund Management Lowered Holding by $2.29 Million; As Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Value Declined, Holder Cna Financial Boosted Its Position

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 27,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 119,068 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 91,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 3.93 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – Icahn and Starboard agree to Newell Brands director nominations; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value Buys New 3.8% Position in Newell Brands; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR KEVIN CONROY HAS PUBLICLY SUPPORTED STARBOARD’S EFFORTS FOR CHANGE AT NEWELL; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Operating Income Belief for Newell ‘Based on Actions That Should Be Within Management’s Control’; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Newell director may bid for the company’s brands; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Has Increased Newell Brands Stake; 23/04/2018 – @JimCramer walks back his negative call on Newell Brands after its proxy fight ends; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NEW BOARD’S FINANCE COMMITTEE IS NOW CHAIRED BY COURTNEY MATHER, A PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT ICAHN CAPITAL; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Core Sales Flat to Down Low-Single Digits; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Hldrs

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 54.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 26,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 21,924 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 47,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98.72. About 1.49M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Pl by 13,524 shares to 19,490 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Sys L by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 19,548 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 687,166 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.5% or 86,800 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 0.02% stake. Raymond James And reported 342,168 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 45,376 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 10,836 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth owns 131 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc invested in 17,318 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap invested in 82,800 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank accumulated 297,449 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 95,435 shares to 291,009 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 116,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION).

