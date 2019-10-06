As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Value Declined, Holder Proxima Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.48 Million; Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Stake Lifted by Creative Planning

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 23.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 15,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, down from 65,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $109.88. About 1.54M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q REV. $2.27B, EST. $2.34B; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B

Creative Planning increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 228.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 71,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 103,089 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 31,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 2.98 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $74.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I by 26,700 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $448.96M for 16.96 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $29.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 249,000 shares to 175,766 shares, valued at $362,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (NYSE:TYG) by 29,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,510 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MPW shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 305.35 million shares or 0.01% less from 305.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) or 104,747 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Com reported 0.03% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Barrett Asset Management Lc stated it has 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 64,675 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 155,636 were reported by Utd Services Automobile Association. Community Bankshares Na holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arcadia Mgmt Mi has 0.01% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 2,000 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 209,135 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 0.54% or 162,051 shares. Meeder Asset reported 61 shares. Smith Asset Grp Lp invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Moreover, Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Fmr Ltd Com owns 3.47 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co stated it has 12,900 shares.