As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $11.88 Million; Decatur Capital Management Maintains Stake in Kla (KLAC)

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 14,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,163 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 51,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 595,695 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.58M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $104.4. About 2.85M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 415,000 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $35.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 39,748 shares to 81,918 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 5,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,889 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW).

