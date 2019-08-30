As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Price Declined, Soroban Capital Partners LP Lifted Stake; Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) Holder Canal Insurance Company Has Trimmed Position by $1.05 Million as Stock Price Rose

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 681,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 6.00M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530.41M, up from 5.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 1.28M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Newmont Mining Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 6.79 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura stated it has 20,931 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 72 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 79,046 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 30,795 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability reported 1.13 million shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.02% or 53,708 shares. Natixis LP has 112,576 shares. 550,048 are owned by Personal Advsr. Aperio Grp Lc has invested 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Andra Ap reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hollencrest Cap, a California-based fund reported 16,200 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 200 are owned by 1832 Asset Lp. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Llc has 0.11% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Ord (NYSE:CVS) by 70,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Ord (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 119,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Ord (NYSE:HRS).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $342.52 million for 24.32 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.