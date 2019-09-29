As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Ruffer Llp Has Cut Position by $1.70 Million; Btr Capital Management Holding in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Has Lifted by $1.47 Million as Share Price Declined

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 17,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 53,525 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, down from 71,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $106.53. About 2.81M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 56,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 220,429 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81M, up from 163,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 1.93 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $536.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,842 shares to 97,741 shares, valued at $16.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,546 shares, and cut its stake in Sect Spdr Materials Fund (XLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 39,607 are held by Evanson Asset Ltd Llc. The Tennessee-based Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Adirondack Tru Communications accumulated 0% or 150 shares. Cambridge Investment Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 150,255 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Montgomery Invest Inc has 0.65% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 56,446 shares. Argent Tru has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 9,192 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 9,250 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Argyle Mngmt accumulated 117,248 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Blair William & Il stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Ltd has 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 53,435 shares.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 6.45M shares to 20.06 million shares, valued at $67.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 17,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dow Inc.

