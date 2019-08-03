As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Pentwater Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $713.42 Million; Fastenal Company (FAST) Shareholder Alta Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $45.69 Million as Stock Value Declined

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 98.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 713,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 8,988 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578,000, down from 722,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 5.25 million shares traded or 11.35% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 8.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.08 million, down from 10.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.46. About 3.03 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust Commerce holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 114,197 shares. Atria Investments Lc holds 4,534 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation accumulated 83,779 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wespac Ltd has 4,050 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc holds 155,761 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Shelton Capital Management accumulated 1,738 shares. Hl Financial Services Limited Liability Corporation has 1.87% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.89 million shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Co holds 1,466 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 40,367 are owned by North Star Asset Mgmt Inc. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hartford Investment, a Connecticut-based fund reported 32,106 shares. 353,550 are held by Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt Inc. First Natl Bank, a Alabama-based fund reported 66,939 shares.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43 million for 20.57 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.00 million activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218. $2.49 million worth of stock was sold by Hein LeLand J on Tuesday, February 12. Lisowski Sheryl Ann had sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Fin’l Solutns (NYSE:BR) by 152,709 shares to 436,821 shares, valued at $45.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,227 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

