As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Declined, Premier Asset Managment Has Trimmed Stake; Calamos Advisors Stake in Aes (AES) Has Lowered by $2.42 Million

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 132,770 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.96M, down from 136,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $108.32. About 254,418 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 151,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 359,370 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02M, down from 510,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 1.15 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 19/04/2018 – Puerto Rico restores power to over 70 pct of customers after blackout; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $453.85M for 16.72 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,850 shares to 47,192 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 27,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $18.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ih Merger Sub Llc (Prn) by 3.99 million shares to 48.81M shares, valued at $59.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtus Investment Partne by 19,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $250.78M for 10.49 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

