As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shares Declined, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Position; As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Valuation Rose, Geode Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $793,212

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 2,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 707,855 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $201.43 million, down from 710,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $267.76. About 443,925 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $103.9. About 1.75M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.46M for 17.43 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 1,605 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 99,184 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,638 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Hrt Finance Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 8,657 shares. Sio Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 4.3% or 62,495 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 102,996 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mason Street Limited Liability Co invested in 7,175 shares. New York-based Corvex Management Lp has invested 0.54% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Pension holds 0% or 2,535 shares. 20,368 are owned by Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company. Partner Fund Mngmt Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 480,244 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mngmt has 2,500 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 2,771 shares.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.57M for 16.03 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.