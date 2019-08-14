As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shares Declined, Strategic Global Advisors Lifted Its Holding; Cadian Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE)

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 29.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 73,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 326,588 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.87 million, up from 252,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $102.17. About 3.53 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 123.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 235,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 425,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.36M, up from 190,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $95.99. About 569,133 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB) by 31,811 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 14,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,429 shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 25,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $78.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 39,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.04% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 153,323 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited holds 357,885 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Advsrs Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,209 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 26,161 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Shine Advisory Services has 932 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Js Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 65,000 shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.04% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 10,674 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.03% stake. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 5,487 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Avalon Limited owns 0.05% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 24,276 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 18,915 shares. Clough Capital Prns Lp reported 79,800 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Bailard accumulated 18,749 shares.

