As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Proxima Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; As Gerdau S A (GGB) Stock Price Rose, Contrarian Capital Management Lifted Holding by $63.82 Million

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 28511.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 21.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 21.35M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.04M, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 2.57 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 24/04/2018 – GERDAU: CHIA YUAN WANG TO BE NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS PRESIDENT; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 23.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 15,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, down from 65,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $110.04. About 496,215 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 5,507 shares to 13,550 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 346,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 751,621 shares, and cut its stake in Willscot Corp.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.57M for 16.98 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

