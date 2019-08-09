As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Share Value Declined, Trillium Asset Management Raised Its Stake by $8.84 Million; Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Lifted Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Holding by $1.23 Million as Stock Declined

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 198.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 100,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 151,130 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36 million, up from 50,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $100.15. About 1.76 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 62.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 23,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 60,450 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 37,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $59.44. About 5.04 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.77M are owned by Focused Invsts Ltd Liability Corp. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Robecosam Ag holds 0.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 187,556 shares. 1832 Asset Lp invested in 90,780 shares. Virtu Fin Lc stated it has 28,957 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% or 54,282 shares. 13,500 were accumulated by Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Commerce Ltd. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company owns 506,707 shares. Moreover, Alpine Woods Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,106 shares. The Kentucky-based Hl Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Westpac has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 366,599 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 5.97M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd invested in 0.23% or 14,696 shares. Adirondack Tru Co holds 10,726 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 18,774 were accumulated by Martin And Inc Tn.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Pairs Prescription for CVS Stock and Merck – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CVS Stock Bears Have Got It All Wrong – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 25,840 shares to 90,387 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 19,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,451 shares, and cut its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).