As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Huber Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $6.57 Million; Wms Partners Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Lifted by $3.94 Million

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Aims to Boost Echo Sales by Targeting Bored Children; 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics Cite Surveillance Risk; 04/04/2018 – Tens of Thousands of Customers Flocking to AWS for Machine Learning Services; 29/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’:; 29/03/2018 – They Once Saved Amazon. Now Convertible Bonds Expose Tech Qualms

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 24.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 74,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 228,381 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.19 million, down from 303,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 5.24 million shares traded or 39.21% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – REG-Effnet announces expanded license agreement with NXP for 5G technology; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 6,500 shares to 20,662 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 3.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Intel Corporation – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Qualcomm Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump Orders Postal Carriers To Search, Refuse All Deliveries Of Fentanyl From China – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New CME Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures And Earnings Season – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Trade Desk Stock Jumps on Partnership With Amazon – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $401.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 20,000 shares to 10,508 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,742 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Financial Strategies Inc holds 323 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited owns 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 656 shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp Inc, Texas-based fund reported 17,625 shares. Tiedemann Llc reported 0.41% stake. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stonebridge Capital Inc invested 0.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Interocean Capital Limited Liability Com reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tikvah Management Llc accumulated 26,219 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 15,669 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Management Limited accumulated 34,200 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn Incorporated stated it has 11,246 shares. Omers Administration reported 300 shares. Arrow Fin invested in 8,805 shares. Telos Cap stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Filament has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).