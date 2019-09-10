As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Share Price Declined, Stevens Capital Management LP Trimmed by $3.39 Million Its Stake; Alpha Windward Has Increased Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by $444,360 as Valuation Rose

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 62.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 38,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 22,979 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 61,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $107.27. About 2.87M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 3101.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 2,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 2,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460,000, up from 89 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $164.88. About 243,269 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel; 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Restaurant Sales Up 1% to 2%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fin Svcs Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 4,205 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0.07% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited owns 0.06% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 235,252 shares. Smithfield holds 0% or 21 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap LP has invested 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 5,692 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na invested in 106 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Financial Partners has 0.11% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Moreover, Jlb And Associates has 1.76% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 7,411 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 8,184 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Gp Lp reported 1,050 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 2,714 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,814 shares to 3,874 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 11,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435 shares, and cut its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $435.92 million for 16.55 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.