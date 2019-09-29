As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Holding by $3.88 Million; As Fireeye (FEYE) Share Price Declined, Point72 Asset Management LP Decreased Position by $5.25 Million

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 98.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 375,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 6,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99,000, down from 381,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 2.01 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $106.53. About 2.81M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold FEYE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 144.32 million shares or 6.51% less from 154.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.03% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 2.16M shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 209,605 are owned by Mairs And. Oppenheimer & holds 0.06% or 146,270 shares. 1.04 million are owned by Hudson Bay Mgmt Ltd Partnership. S Squared Techs Lc holds 212,251 shares. 38,642 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 351,500 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 4,661 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 190,648 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 99 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Washington holds 1.52% or 207,599 shares. Pdts Prns Limited Liability holds 0.4% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 458,099 shares.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 87,685 shares to 4.78M shares, valued at $115.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 15,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Analysts await FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FireEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 20,520 shares to 61,562 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.