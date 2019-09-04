As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Market Value Declined, Peconic Partners Has Boosted Its Holding; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined, David R Rahn & Associates Raised Its Holding

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $101.47. About 808,245 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 14,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 56,555 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 42,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.23. About 3.36 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Secs reported 39,148 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) holds 973,521 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Paradigm Finance Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% or 552,363 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bollard Grp Inc Lc holds 1.18% or 530,121 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Com accumulated 47,658 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 34,954 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company Ltd reported 249,624 shares. Spc Financial invested in 0.49% or 38,543 shares. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 1.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boston Limited Liability Company owns 410,191 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 14,444 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited reported 2.37 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Inr Advisory Svcs Ltd has 73 shares.

