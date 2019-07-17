As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Market Valuation Rose, Pentwater Capital Management LP Lowered Stake by $713.42 Million; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stock Declined While Villere St Denis J & Co Has Lowered Its Position by $11.17 Million

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 266,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.13M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.44. About 165,362 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG)

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 8.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.08M, down from 10.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $96.82. About 659,766 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 27/03/2018 – NXP’s New Automotive Echo Cancellation Noise Reduction Solution Makes Calls Clear; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 29,524 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 574,365 were reported by Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Pa. Fayez Sarofim & invested in 80,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 19,014 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 57,619 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited holds 29,030 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com accumulated 0% or 268 shares. Rampart Communications Ltd Com accumulated 3,931 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Archford Strategies Ltd has invested 0.31% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Andra Ap accumulated 121,800 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 908 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Invesco invested in 3.01 million shares.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 110,474 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $58.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 23,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp.

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. LEG’s profit will be $84.01 million for 15.41 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.61% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $444,544 activity.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 392,000 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $322.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 10,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,791 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put).