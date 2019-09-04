As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Market Valuation Declined, Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Upped by $59.94 Million Its Holding; Financial Architects Trimmed Holding in Citigroup (Put) (C) as Stock Value Rose

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put) (C) by 95.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 17,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 18,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 4.89 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – GHANA SETS UP BODY TO OVERSEE OPEN BID FOR OIL BLOCS: CITI FM; 18/03/2018 – Citigroup Wants More Senior Women at Its Markets Unit in Asia; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LUNA: AMLO MOST LIKELY WILL WIN MEXICO ELECTION; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 26/03/2018 – White House investigating loans to Kushner’s business -official; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 681,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 6.00M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530.41M, up from 5.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $101.11. About 728,116 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 500 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of The West invested in 0.5% or 68,557 shares. 5,900 were reported by Ellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd. Wellington Shields Management Lc accumulated 0.12% or 11,230 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,524 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 1.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gendell Jeffrey L reported 4.52% stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 8.82M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Nuwave Llc holds 0.26% or 3,598 shares. Horan Advsrs Lc holds 654 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Culbertson A N & Inc owns 25,119 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Assetmark reported 5,143 shares. Markel Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13,570 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Company reported 1,332 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capstone Inv Advsr Llc holds 132,431 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.36 billion for 8.12 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 2.13M shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $259.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.