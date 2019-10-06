As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Holding by $3.88 Million; Corvex Management LP Increased Its Holding in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) as Market Valuation Rose

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $109.88. About 1.54M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 4.87M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 20.56 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587.51 million, up from 15.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 2.68M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts: Total Consideration of $850 Million for Real Estate and Operations; 20/04/2018 – DJ MGM Resorts International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGM); 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Board Now Comprised of 12 Members; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL MGM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY DOMESTIC RESORTS ROOMS REVENUE DECREASED 5% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts, The Post has learned. The interest has come in the form of back-channel approaches, sources familiar with the situation said; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE FOR BOTH MGM RESORTS AND MGP; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – SUBSEQUENT TO EMPIRE CITY DEAL, MGM RESORTS, MGP AGREED MGM RESORTS WILL SELL DEVELOPED REAL PROPERTY TO MGP FOR ABOUT $625 MLN; 14/05/2018 – MGM Resorts ‘Applauds’ Supreme Court Allowing States the ‘Opportunity to Protect Consumers and Benefit the Public by Regulating and Taxing Sports Betting’; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Transactions Expected to Close in 1Q 2019

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGM Resorts declares $0.13 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Golden Week starts off rough in Macau – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining MGM Resorts Internationalâ€™s (NYSE:MGM) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Be Disappointed With Their 30% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Stocks Were Squashed Last Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.07 million activity. The insider SALEM PAUL J bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32 million.

Corvex Management Lp, which manages about $8.18B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 186,598 shares to 236,502 shares, valued at $33.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 331,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Invsts reported 13.50 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 178,702 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Inv Group Lc has invested 0.07% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Alberta Inv Mgmt accumulated 260,500 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Cambridge Research holds 18,556 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 196,904 were reported by Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.05% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Utah Retirement has 97,544 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc invested in 5,820 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 444,134 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 33,527 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Company reported 49,776 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.05% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 1.66 million shares. Bessemer Group owns 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 1,319 shares.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NXP Semiconductors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Nvidia-Mellanox Deal: 21.99% Expected Annualized Return – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Does the Future Hold for Self-Driving Cars? – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NXPI Stock Chasing Triple-Digit Territory as Bull Signals Flash – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.