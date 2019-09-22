As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Market Valuation Declined, Harber Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding Held by Manor Road Capital Partners Llc

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 67.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 103,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 50,279 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, down from 154,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 3.35M shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 475,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.68 million, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 8.94M shares traded or 90.65% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 25,486 shares to 205,108 shares, valued at $11.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 79,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58 million for 16.17 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.