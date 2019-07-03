As Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Gabelli Securities Has Cut by $8.62 Million Its Stake; Hound Partners Has Decreased Holding in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by $109.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.33 million, down from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.96% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $110.42. About 302,404 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 97,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 130,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $97.68. About 1.46M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60M for 20.00 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $414.29M for 16.50 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.