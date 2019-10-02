As Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $381,695; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Price Rose, Bollard Group Has Increased Its Holding by $773,976

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 9,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 166,609 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.01M, up from 157,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 4.33M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 3,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 11,880 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 15,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $108.97. About 4.62 million shares traded or 58.34% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58 million for 16.82 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Intrm Gov Cr Etf (GVI) by 4,530 shares to 21,204 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc. Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westpac Banking Corp Sp Adr (NYSE:WBK) by 66,677 shares to 65,699 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 21,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 625,413 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).