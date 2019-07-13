As Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Gabelli Securities Has Cut Its Position; Splunk (SPLK) Shareholder Peconic Partners Lowered Its Position by $5.70 Million

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $136.82. About 1.75 million shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 97,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 130,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $96.99. About 2.23 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk (SPLK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk Is a Victim of Its Own Success — For Now – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FOMO Rally Part Deux – Charting Goldman Sachs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Stays Positive Amid G20 Jitters – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings holds 0% or 3,680 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Advsrs stated it has 17,200 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot invested 0.27% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 143,000 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 364,105 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One Limited. Creative Planning reported 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). First Advsr Lp reported 0.18% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Pittenger And Anderson Inc has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 15,636 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 62,664 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance reported 312,336 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Inc invested in 0.1% or 97,712 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $211,267 activity.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc by 9,000 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MLHR, NXPI, AGO – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of April 2019 Options Trading For NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do NXP Semiconductors’s (NASDAQ:NXPI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FLNT, NXPI, IRBT – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 02/25/2019: NXPI,AMZN,PLAN,DIO,IIVI – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 379,536 shares to 712,528 shares, valued at $34.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infrareit Inc Com by 101,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,845 shares, and has risen its stake in U S G Corp Com New (NYSE:USG).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.06 million for 16.38 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.