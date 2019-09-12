As Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Market Valuation Declined, Appleton Partners Has Lowered Its Holding; Lee Enterprises (LEE) Holder Cannell Capital Has Raised Position by $909,230 as Market Valuation Declined

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 454,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 3.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13 million, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.19M market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 310,719 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 25.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 8,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 23,096 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, down from 31,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $110. About 3.42 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $809.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,833 shares to 147,705 shares, valued at $29.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd D by 7,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc Com (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $460.54 million for 16.98 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

