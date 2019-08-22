As Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) Shares Declined, Css Trimmed Position by $10.27 Million; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Trimmed Position

Css Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) by 93.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 116,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 124,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $103.37. About 199,522 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q REV. $2.27B, EST. $2.34B; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 50,773 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd by 71,262 shares to 118,375 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Insmed Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:INSM).

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.32M for 10.56 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.