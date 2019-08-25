As Nxp Semiconductors N (NXPI) Valuation Declined, Vantage Investment Partners Lowered Stake; As Philip Morris International In (PM) Stock Value Declined, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Boosted Position

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N (NXPI) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 257,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.72 million, down from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 5.24M shares traded or 39.21% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 27/03/2018 – NXP’s New Automotive Echo Cancellation Noise Reduction Solution Makes Calls Clear; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 21/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 35,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Intel Corporation – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NXP to acquire Marvell’s WiFi and Bluetooth Connectivity Assets – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Semis gain after NVDA, AMAT beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) by 125,042 shares to 952,175 shares, valued at $23.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ase Technology Holding Co. Ltd by 734,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Nn Group Nv (Adr).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 82,100 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Korea Investment stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First In reported 2,203 shares. Asset Management One Limited reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 7,592 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Argent Tru accumulated 27,336 shares. 37,000 were accumulated by Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability. Fisher Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,118 shares. First Bank stated it has 9,082 shares. Lvw Advisors Limited Company has 37,006 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.15 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Coho Ltd has invested 3.4% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Accredited invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 89,311 were accumulated by Mariner Limited Liability.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.