As Nxp Semiconductors N (NXPI) Stock Declined, Vantage Investment Partners Has Upped Its Stake by $7.32 Million; As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Share Value Rose, Marshall Wace Llp Has Cut Its Stake

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N (NXPI) by 29.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 75,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 332,479 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.45M, up from 257,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.44 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q REV. $2.27B, EST. $2.34B; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Idexx Labs (IDXX) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 15,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The hedge fund held 245,280 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.53 million, down from 261,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Idexx Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $270.03. About 264,295 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 59.74 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $12.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autolus Therapeu by 282,474 shares to 515,405 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Holding by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Genpact (NYSE:G).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 140,296 shares. Pdts Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.56% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 245,280 shares. Fiera Capital has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Dearborn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 1,564 shares. Korea Invest Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 94,881 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 734 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Co holds 110 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks has 0.68% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 139,509 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.06% or 93,499 shares. Prio Wealth LP has 9,080 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Zebra Cap accumulated 1,456 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Company Ltd holds 0.1% or 2,173 shares in its portfolio. Ww Invsts has invested 0.07% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) stated it has 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $874.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,847 shares to 73,241 shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,739 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Par (NYSE:EPD).

