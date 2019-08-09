As Nxp Semiconductors N (NXPI) Market Value Declined, Vantage Investment Partners Cut Its Holding; Copart (CPRT) Shares Rose While Weybosset Research & Management Has Lowered Stake

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N (NXPI) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 257,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.72 million, down from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $99.5. About 745,267 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64 million, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.85. About 205,689 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Communication owns 23,981 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 12,058 shares. Timessquare Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.57% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,689 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,706 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Company holds 3,669 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 38,179 shares. Natl Pension Service reported 299,324 shares. Stephens Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Private Trust Na holds 0.12% or 9,865 shares in its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Management has invested 0.29% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 751,916 shares. 55,943 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Gw Henssler Associates Ltd holds 0.04% or 7,303 shares. 983,635 are held by Charles Schwab Invest.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $130.09 million for 33.86 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62M and $170.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.