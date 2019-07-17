As Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NXPI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Jacobs & Co Has Lifted Its Holding; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Lowered Holding by $1.90 Million as Stock Price Declined

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NXPI) by 277.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 29,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,720 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 10,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 1.50M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 150,593 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 269,823 shares to 10.53M shares, valued at $100.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.10 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.3 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% negative EPS growth.

