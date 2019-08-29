As Nxp (NXPI) Share Price Declined, Bb&T Increased Its Holding; Masco (MAS) Shareholder Crystal Rock Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Nxp (NXPI) by 35.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 14,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 55,245 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 40,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Nxp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.03. About 656,291 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 03/05/2018 – Pain Spreads Among Hedge Fund Favorites as Adient to NXP Tumble; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $40.72. About 658,919 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 24,300 shares to 57,160 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Masco (NYSE:MAS) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.63 million for 14.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Stifel Corp reported 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 13,807 shares. 129,100 were reported by Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership. Principal Fin Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Carroll Fincl Associate has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Advsr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 246,205 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Assoc Lp stated it has 179,851 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv invested in 0.06% or 5,990 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 22,300 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.18% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Keybank Association Oh has 21,919 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 0.03% or 81,178 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 26.45 million shares.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting NXPI Put And Call Options For May 3rd – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Bank of America, Box, Chicoâ€™s FAS, Microsoft, Netflix, NXP, StoneCo, Tiffany and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) by 31,260 shares to 99,901 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 13,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,370 shares, and cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM).