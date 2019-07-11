As Nvr (NVR) Stock Rose, Quantum Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Western Midstream Partners (WGP) Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Decreased Position

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 293 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,547 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.25M, up from 14,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $3468.68. About 26,481 shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 8.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, SNX & NVR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Western Midstream Partners (WGP) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 855 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 92,325 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 billion, down from 93,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Western Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $32.72 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WGP News: 17/04/2018 WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS 1Q CASH DISTRIBUTION $0.56875/UNIT; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP WGP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Equity Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGP); 09/05/2018 – Western Gas EP Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 10 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 93 investors sold WGP shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 100,713 shares or 99.78% less from 46.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,388 are owned by Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated. 92,325 are held by Pinnacle Ltd.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Communications System (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 670 shares to 569,910 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 35 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Value.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 2.73 million shares or 62.61% less from 7.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 558 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). 52,370 were reported by Impala Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1,370 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chilton Invest Com Limited Com accumulated 216 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 602 are held by Fund Mgmt. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 330 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 35 shares. Regions Financial has invested 0% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Montgomery Inv Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,840 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 599 shares. 649 are owned by Rafferty Asset Ltd. Numerixs Technology reported 400 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 177,301 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.11% or 3,201 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $52.65 million activity. $2.86 million worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares were sold by SCHAR DWIGHT C. Henley Robert W sold $11.05 million worth of stock. Jung Alexandra A had bought 70 shares worth $229,950. 25 shares were bought by Kelpy Matthew B., worth $66,715. On Monday, February 4 Martinez Melquiades R. sold $2.61M worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) or 1,000 shares. On Thursday, May 2 PREISER DAVID A sold $1.61 million worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) or 500 shares.