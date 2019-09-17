As Nvr (NVR) Shares Rose, Todd Asset Management Upped Its Position; As Dominion Res Va New (D) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Leavell Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 1,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 10,414 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.10M, up from 9,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $33.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3609.37. About 9,092 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q EPS $39.34; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 110.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 18,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 35,356 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 16,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.83. About 1.70 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 76% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $949.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,300 shares to 33,760 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 7,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,257 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Ltd has 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fayez Sarofim And accumulated 0% or 2,736 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,314 shares. Patten And Patten Tn has 18,052 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 368 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 34,009 are held by Tru Of Toledo Na Oh. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt Company stated it has 1.27 million shares. Zimmer Partners LP reported 2.75% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 691,484 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated has 2.85 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 1.04M shares. Moreover, Verus Ptnrs has 0.62% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 23,974 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVR shares while 110 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 2.83 million shares or 3.42% more from 2.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inv House Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 91 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% or 320 shares. 1,370 are owned by Royal London Asset Mngmt. United Advisers Limited Com accumulated 0% or 69 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 10,728 shares. Citigroup stated it has 4,077 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech Inc invested in 257 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 1,252 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 769 shares. 64 were accumulated by Hollencrest Cap. Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). 850 are held by Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability. 190,047 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Softbank Corp Unsp Adr (SFTBY) by 72,196 shares to 362,022 shares, valued at $17.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group Adr (NYSE:MTU) by 499,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Sberbank Of Russia (SBRCY).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $1.84 million activity. Jung Alexandra A also bought $229,950 worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares.