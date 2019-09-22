As Nvr (NVR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.51 Million; Hennessy Advisors Holding in United Finl Bancorp New (UBNK) Has Upped by $770,000

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 66.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 448 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 230 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $30.41 during the last trading session, reaching $3635.25. About 30,757 shares traded or 35.83% up from the average. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500.

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.14% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Finl Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $708.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 215,236 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 17.92% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 24.10 PCT VS 20.10 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Payment Of Interest; 21/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 797.7M PESOS; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK SAYS 2017 NET INCOME ROSE 23%; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – United Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 252,000 shares to 579,828 shares, valued at $16.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.84 million activity. Jung Alexandra A bought $229,950 worth of stock.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,885 shares to 3,829 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Analysts await NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $52.08 earnings per share, up 7.87% or $3.80 from last year’s $48.28 per share. NVR’s profit will be $190.37 million for 17.45 P/E if the $52.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $53.09 actual earnings per share reported by NVR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.