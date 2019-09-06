As Nvr (NVR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Boosted Position; Aristotle Capital Management Lifted Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $7.06 Million

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 14,547 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.25M, up from 14,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $42.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3627.64. About 9,002 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, SNX & NVR; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Net $166M

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 74,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4.36 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.41M, up from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $101.29. About 1.34 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $1.84 million activity. On Monday, May 20 the insider Jung Alexandra A bought $229,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 2.73 million shares or 62.61% less from 7.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council owns 3,115 shares. Parametric Associate invested in 4,664 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd has 1.06% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 180 shares. Citigroup owns 592 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,545 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt reported 1,513 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Montag A And Assoc owns 153 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.01% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Argent Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) or 465 shares. Addison stated it has 85 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & LP has 0.09% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd invested in 0% or 1 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 5,255 shares.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 612,945 shares to 66,409 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Management Sa holds 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 104,890 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability Company holds 22,880 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. First Personal Ser owns 1,357 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.21% or 184,353 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Manchester Llc accumulated 7,516 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Inc owns 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Ltd owns 30,888 shares. Carroll Financial Associates stated it has 16,150 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Management reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.15% or 5.05 million shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 19,159 shares. Dubuque National Bank Trust owns 676 shares.