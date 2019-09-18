As Nvr (NVR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Upped Stake; Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) Holding Has Lifted by Todd Asset Management Llc

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) by 79.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 65,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 147,053 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.94M, up from 81,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.04. About 68,735 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 104 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 26,186 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.25M, up from 26,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $75.51 during the last trading session, reaching $3712. About 9,184 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Rev $1.49B; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Net $166M; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NVR Inc. Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q EPS $39.34; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q EPS $39.34; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold COR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 32.60 million shares or 2.52% less from 33.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 3,515 shares. 70,791 are owned by Asset Mgmt One Co Limited. Farmers Merchants accumulated 17,537 shares or 0.13% of the stock. American Grp Inc owns 72,322 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.04% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 27,020 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 20,693 shares. 50,595 are owned by Whittier Co. Renaissance Limited Company reported 0.11% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Incorporated invested in 15,690 shares. Moreover, Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Us Savings Bank De reported 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Stifel Corporation reported 33,240 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 44,849 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 57,408 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 25,145 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 155,315 shares to 170,564 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sberbank Of Russia (SBRCY) by 111,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82M shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CoreSite Successfully Completes a NIST 800-53 Assessment in support of FISMA and FedRAMP Compliant Customers – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CoreSite Launches the CoreSite Interconnect Gateway – Business Wire” published on April 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RCN Now Available at CoreSite’s Chicago Data Center – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 261% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $1.84 million activity. The insider Jung Alexandra A bought 70 shares worth $229,950.

More notable recent NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Largest Single-and-Multifamily Homebuilders in Greater DC – Washington – New York Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NVR’s (NYSE:NVR) Share Price Gain Of 216% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of NVR, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NVR) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.