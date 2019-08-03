As Nvidia Usd0.001 Common Stock (NVDA) Shares Declined, Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Upped Holding; Consolidated Edison (ED) Shareholder Aperio Group Cut Its Holding by $21.15 Million

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 28.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 251,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 644,363 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.65 million, down from 896,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 2.26 million shares traded or 20.51% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500.

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Usd0.001 Common Stock (NVDA) by 2089.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 155,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 162,823 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.24 million, up from 7,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Usd0.001 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:C) by 109,691 shares to 126,471 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 4,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,900 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc Usd0.016666 Cap (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Herald Inv Mngmt holds 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1,450 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability reported 15,563 shares. Welch Grp reported 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wright Investors Serv holds 0.22% or 3,023 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.76 million shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Limited Liability Co accumulated 158,977 shares. Rothschild Il holds 0.24% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 11,330 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 147,486 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 3,534 were accumulated by Blb&B Limited Liability Company. Everence Cap accumulated 0.34% or 10,774 shares. The Texas-based Sfmg Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Aviva Pcl holds 0.27% or 220,281 shares. Vident Advisory Lc holds 1.41% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 145,144 shares. Bender Robert And Assoc reported 1.44% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 41 buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,083 activity. Sanchez Robert bought 29 shares worth $2,283. 27 shares were bought by McAvoy John, worth $2,329. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought 115 shares worth $9,730. Shares for $4,569 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D. OATES JOSEPH P had bought 9 shares worth $796. Another trade for 55 shares valued at $4,654 was bought by Cawley Timothy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 1.43M shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 3,834 are owned by Atlantic Union Bancorp Corp. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc reported 2,532 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation holds 0.01% or 415 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 66,607 shares. Blackhill Capital Inc holds 253 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc reported 14,784 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% or 56,105 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank has invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Farmers Bank & Trust invested in 6,426 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.15% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.12% stake. Duncker Streett And Inc holds 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 300 shares. Field & Main Bancorp owns 350 shares.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 894,449 shares to 5.17 million shares, valued at $25.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 11,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).