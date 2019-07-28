As Nvidia (Put) (NVDA) Share Value Rose, Twin Tree Management LP Increased Position; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Hengehold Capital Management Upped Stake by $2.45 Million

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.56M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NVDA) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 151,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 431,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.39 million, up from 279,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.85M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management New York holds 1.3% or 73,808 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Corporation owns 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,099 shares. Hilltop Hldgs owns 1,512 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Redwood Limited Liability Corp reported 3,725 shares. Maryland-based Wms Partners Ltd has invested 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Firsthand Cap Management Inc invested in 3.35% or 50,000 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 16 shares. Intact Investment reported 3,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0.24% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 205,179 shares. Stephens Ar reported 11,238 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 137,960 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rampart Management Co Ltd Co invested in 15,778 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 2,351 shares. Cookson Peirce And stated it has 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 26,645 shares to 21,855 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (Call) (NYSE:MET) by 112,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,300 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:CNP).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. Shares for $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. $119.77M worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750. $870,676 worth of stock was sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions has invested 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company owns 3,198 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Auxier Asset Mgmt has 0.66% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 31,107 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Com has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). American Natl Registered Inv Advisor invested in 0.99% or 17,188 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc owns 9,852 shares. Acropolis Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Co stated it has 8.28 million shares. 15,508 were reported by Syntal Ptnrs Lc. 71,609 are held by Burns J W &. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd reported 250,841 shares stake. Brouwer And Janachowski Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.65% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 2.25% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jp Marvel Investment Advisors Llc has invested 1.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).