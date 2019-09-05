As Nvidia Ord (NVDA) Share Value Declined, Holder Everence Capital Management Decreased by $557,048 Its Stake; Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Decreased Position by $486,096

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) by 48.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 18,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Summit Finl Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 5,683 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Ord (NVDA) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 3,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 10,774 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 13,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 5.70 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Materials Com (NYSE:VMC) by 4,495 shares to 98,373 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Shares Etf (GLD).

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.01 million for 10.67 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black And Decker Ord (NYSE:SWK) by 5,544 shares to 9,076 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Ord (NYSE:TRV) by 3,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Ord (NYSE:APD).

