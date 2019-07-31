As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Increased Position; Gofen & Glossberg Has Trimmed Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $403,830

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 9,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 462,836 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.66 million, down from 472,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 48.15 million shares traded or 105.23% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 50,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 576,555 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.53M, up from 525,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $6.73 during the last trading session, reaching $168.72. About 8.62 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 6,420 shares to 135,877 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 30,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 37,260 shares to 314,890 shares, valued at $51.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,621 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).